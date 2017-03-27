The Rum Festival to dance into Sheffield

A Sheffield warehouse will come alive with food, drink and dancing when The Rum Festival comes to town this weekend.

The travelling event is the first of its kind in the UK, and will call in to Trafalgar Warehouse in Trafalgar Street on Friday and Saturday.

It will feature more than 100 rums from around the world, live entertainment, food and free giveaways.

Festival founder Lucy Douglas said: “The growth in the rum market and evolution in the variety of flavours and styles has been phenomenal over the last couple of years.

"Having been to some amazing beer festivals and gin festivals we decided to set up something for rum drinkers - somewhere fun where they could try new and exciting rums whilst listening to live music, eating great food and be surrounded by like-minded people.”

Tickets for the event are on sale from £7.50 plus booking fee. Those who take the trip will get a festival glass to take home and a brochure full of facts about the various rums on offer.

The Rum Festival.

Drinks vouchers to taste the rums will be available from a stand in the main hall. Drinks are £5 including a mixer and fresh garnish.

Throughout the event there will be live entertainment and dancing, including steel drums and salsa, and live blogs from rum industry experts.

For more visit www.therumfestival.co.uk or email info@therumfestival.co.uk.

Sessions run from 6.30pm to 11.30pm on Friday, and 12.30pm to 5pm followed by 6.30pm to 11.30pm on Saturday.