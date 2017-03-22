The relief and upheaval of an ‘empty nest’ in John Godber’s new play at Cast in Doncaster

A brand new play, The Empty Nesters’ Club, written and directed by BAFTA Award-winning playwright John Godber visits Cast, Doncaster’s flagship theatre, from Tuesday April 11 to Thursday April 13.

Produced by The John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield, The Empty Nesters’ Club offers a humorous yet poignant look at the pain of the ‘empty nest’ and what befalls parents after the children have outgrown the family home.

Newly bereft mum Vicky Barret, whose daughter has recently left for university in London, prepares for the inaugural meeting of her new support group – the titular Empty Nesters’ Club – by reflecting on the upheaval of letting go of her not-so-little girl.

This ruddy Yorkshire comedy stars Jane Hogarth (White Van Man, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, The Street, Millions, Brookside, Heartbeat, and the recurring character of Pauline Hay in Hollyoaks), Robert Angell (Prisoners’ Wives, The Syndicate, Waterloo Road, Red Riding 1980, Cold Feet, The Royal and Emmerdale) and Hull born and bred Josie Morley (Middle Child’s Weekend Rockstars and Broken Little Robots, and John Godber’s This Might Hurt).

The Empty Nesters’ Club is on at Cast from Tuesday 11 to Thursday 13 April, at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Wednesday at 2.30pm. Tickets are £18.50 (£15.50 concessions), available on 01302 303 959 or online at castindoncaster.com.

Cast is funded by Arts Council England and Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council.