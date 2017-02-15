Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, September 6, 2017

1. John Reilly, joined by the Smooth Operators to celebrate the timeless songs of Burt Bacharach. Musical Director Lewis Nitikman, with Darren Ford on Drums, Shaun Perry on bass, Steve Beighton, with special guests ace guitarist Cary Baylis and Sheffield songstress Rachel Raynor. Sheffield City Hall, Tickets £17.50 from www.artmusicltd.com or from sivtickets and Sheffield City Hall or from Elaine tel. 07918 556552.

2. Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

3. Big Swing, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm. Free swing dance class for beginners, 8-8.45pm. The Djangonauts, 8.45-11pm. The Big Swing resident DJ, 11pm – midnight.

4. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

5. Organ Recital, by Adam Parrish, of Old Whittington Parish Church at Dronfield Parish Church, 8pm, free admission, retiring collection, refreshments.

6. Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Wednesday Q and A + swaps. United Reform Church, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

7. Community Health Course, in the Training Room, Zest Centre, 18 Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 2NA, 11-1pm, to book, Danielle, tel. 0114 2702040. www.zestcommunity.co.uk

8. Eckhart Tolle Stillness Evening, All welcome to informal meeting, at Freyjas Tearoom, 3-5 Regent St South, Barnsley, S70 2HT, 7.30pm, for shared stillness & a DVD teaching by Eckhart Tolle. Essentially we have two periods of silence, plus a video teaching by Eckhart. For me, he has a canny knack of taking the sting out of my stressful thinking, and getting me into the present moment/still. We have a cup of tea and a chat at the start, which is covered by the suggested £3 donation (this goes directly to cover the use of the cafe where we meet). You don’t need to book to come along, and you can leave early if you wish - we usually finish at about 9.20pm. If you want to know anything else, tel. 07816905381. Note that Regent Street South is the small pedestrianised street just opposite to the main bus station entrance in Barnsley.

9. The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

10. CAOS MTS, is looking for new members for our April 2017 show Calamity Jane, meet at the school room behind High Green Methodist church, Sheffield, 7.45-10pm. more info. secretary Julia Hughes, tel. 0114 2848381, or www.chapeltownoperatic.org