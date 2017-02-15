Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, September 13, 2017

1. The Big Swing, with live music from Leeds City Stompers, playing 1920s blues, ragtime, swing and folk with the energy and feel of modern rock and roll music, Dave Angel, classical guitarist, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm. Free admission.

2. Rotherham CAMRA Branch Summer Pub of the Season Award to the Stag pub, Wickersley Rd., Rotherham. From 8pm. All welcome.

3. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

4. General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

5. Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Local History Morning Round Walk in Stannington, meet at Stannington Church Gates at 10.30am, return around 1pm, tel. 2337463.

6. Woodhouse Washlands Users Forum, Join Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust for a walkabout meeting discussing the management plans for the reserve in the months ahead, as well as events and other ways to get involved. Meet at Furnace Lane Entrance, S13 9XB, 6-9pm. For more information please contact Hannah Wittram tel. 0114 263 4335 or nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com

7. Beighton WI Meeting, Limes Community Centre, Beighton, 7pm, new members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening with speakers, events & much more. Tel. 07462942929.

8. Buxton Adventure Festival, Dean Downing, Arts Centre, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £17.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. The Hound of the Baskervilles, A Sherlock Holmes Play, adapted from Arthur Conan Doyle by Simon Corble, presented by Hallam ‘89 Theatre Club, Sheffield University Drama Studio, Glossop Road, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50 (£5 concessions), tel. 0114 2335333/2303718 or www.eventbrite.co.uk or e-mail david@dnhague.f9.co.uk

10. The Addams Family, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk