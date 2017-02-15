Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, November 15, 2017

1. Jam Night, with Rock Legend, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, 9pm.

2. Jam Night, welcomes singer/songwriters to join us in our public bar to play and listen to live, local music, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. The Big Swing, with live music from Phil Johnson, backed by Pierro Tucci, Chris Walker and John Watterson, Cubana (downstairs), Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm. Free Admission. Dave Angel, (upstairs), 8pm.

4. Quiz Night, with Mr Bling, prizes + free buffet, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9pm.

5. Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

6. Introduction to the Human Figure in Oil painting, Working directly from life models you will create sketches focusing on composition and proportions then use these to inspire your oil paintings. During four sessions you will develop various painting skills and create two paintings. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm. Find more information and book your place at: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call 0114 2723970.

7. The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

8. The Elvis Years, The Story of the King, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £23.50, £22.50 conc. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

9. The Plague Doctor of Eyam, talk by David Bell, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. STOS My Fair lady, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk