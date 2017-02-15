Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, June 28, 2017

1. Open Mic Jam with The Carnival, 10A High Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PY.

2. The Big Swing, Kate Peters Quartet, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 8pm, free entry.

3. Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

4. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

5. General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

6. Illustration, Art Course for Adults, Create unique illustrations in these relaxed and informal art sessions led by tutor Tim Bye, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £60 for 5 week course. Find more information and book your place, tel.0114 2723970 or www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

7. Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

8. Mind Games, an evening of four short plays, Midland Players, Queens Road Social Club, Sheffield, S2 4DG, doors 7pm, start 7.30pm, tkts £8, tel. 07928276383.

9. Dreamboats and Petticoats, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tkts from £19. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Who’s Tommy, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk