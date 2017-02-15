Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, July 5, 2017

1. General Panic, Why Be Wives, Worthless Motivation, Modern Antiques, Sophie Anna, live, It’s a packed and eclectic bill pre Tramlines and the last one before we break for the Summer. You can catch Live on the night, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8-11.30pm, free entry.

2. Minnesota Traditional Morris Men, with Sheffield City Morris, Five Rivers Morris, and Kelham Rapper, Kelham Island Tavern 7.45-8.45pm. www.scmm.co.uk

3. Organ Recital, by Nigel Gotteri, with guest Richard Shaw on clarinet. Richard is a member of the church choir at Dronfield Parish Church, 8pm.

4. Sheffield Philatelic Society, Delays, strikes & postal problems. United Reform Church, Norfolk, Street Sheffield, 2-4pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

5. Illustration, Art Course for Adults, Create unique illustrations in these relaxed and informal art sessions led by tutor Tim Bye, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £60 for 5 week course. Find more information and book your place, tel.0114 2723970 or www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

6. Eckhart Tolle Stillness Evening, all welcome to informal meeting at Freyjas Tearoom, 3-5 Regent St South, Barnsley, S70 2HT, 7.30pm, for shared stillness & a DVD teaching by Eckhart Tolle. Essentially we have two periods of silence, plus a video teaching by Eckhart. For me, he has a canny knack of taking the sting out of my stressful thinking, and getting me into the present moment/still. We have a cup of tea and a chat at the start, which is covered by the suggested £3 donation (this goes directly to cover the use of the cafe where we meet). You don’t need to book to come along, and you can leave early if you wish - we usually finish at about 9.20pm. For more info. tel. 07816905381. Note that Regent Street South is the small pedestrianised street just opposite to the main bus station entrance in Barnsley.

7. The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

8. Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

9. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Tribes, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tkts from £15. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk