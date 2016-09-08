Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 4, 2017

1. Dave Manington’s Riff Raff at The Lescar, Sharrowvale Road, 8.45pm, £7. Advance tickets are available for all Jazz at the Lescar gigs from Porter Brook Gallery (Sheffield Music Shop), Hickmott Road, (open 10am - 5pm, Tuesday - Saturday). Contact Jez Matthews - Email: lescarjazz@gmail.com - Telephone: 0774 020 1939.

2. Open Mic Session at the Forest Pub, Rutland Rd., from 7.30pm.

3. Folk, Blues and Beyond acoustic music session at The Old Hall Hotel, Market Place, Hope S33 6RH. Starts 7.45 - 11pm. www.folkandblues.club or https://www.facebook.com/events/109043196239987/

4. Midweek Session at the Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 8.30pm. Sound equipment provided.

5. We’re Jammin’ with Ken The Hat, Paul, Pat & John at the Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, from 8.30pm. Free food. All performers welcome.

6. Singers Night at Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, Nether Edge, S7 1RU, 8.30 - 11pm. Email netheredgefolk@gmail.com Free entry, £2 suggested donation.

7. Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Propaganda on Stamps, United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Visitors welcome, for more information e-mail secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

8. The Snow Child, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk