Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 25, 2017

1. Open Mic Jam, with The Carnival, 10A, High Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PY.

2. Quiz Night, £30 prize, free buffet, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9pm, free entry.

3. A singers and musicians evening at Wisewood Folk, The Wisewood Inn, 539 Loxley Road, 8pm. All welcome to perform or listen

4. Paul Pearson & Chris Treebeard / Acoustic Session at Hope Folk & Blues Club, Old Hall hotel, Market Place, Hope, S33 6RH. 7.45 - 11pm. www.folkandblues.club or https://www.facebook.com/events/380255445657632/

5. Wandering Monster - Featuring members of the acclaimed Zeitgeist and Stretch Trios at The Lescar, Sharrowvale Road, 8.45pm, £6. Advance tickets are available for all Jazz at the Lescar gigs from Porter Brook Gallery (Sheffield Music Shop), Hickmott Road, (open 10am - 5pm, Tuesday - Saturday). Contact Jez Matthews - Email: lescarjazz@gmail.com - Telephone: 0774 020 1939.

6. Bamford Whist Group, invites new players, meet at Bamford Village Hall, 7.30pm. entrance fee £1.50 and includes refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

7. Parent & Toddler Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30-11.30am, drop-in. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

8. Stained Glass Course, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 7.30-9.30pm, Natasha tel. 07726963827. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

9. Treasure Island, presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Blood Brothers, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk