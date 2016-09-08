Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 18, 2017

1. Open Mic Jam, with The Carnival, 10A, High Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PY.

2. Rotherham CAMRA Branch Meeting & Social at the Manor Barn, 109, Church St., Kimberworth, 8pm start. 7.20pm No 8 bus from Rotherham Interchange. All members and prospective members welcome.

3. String Theory at Wisewood Folk, The Wisewood Inn, 539 Loxley Road, 8pm

4. Hope Folk & Blues Club, Old Hall hotel, Market Place, Hope, S33 6RH.7.45 - 11pm. https://www.facebook.com/folknbluesclub/posts/

5. Ben Lee Quintet at The Lescar, Sharrowvale Road, 8.45pm, £6. Advance tickets are available for all Jazz at the Lescar gigs from Porter Brook Gallery (Sheffield Music Shop), Hickmott Road, (open 10am - 5pm, Tuesday - Saturday). Contact Jez Matthews - Email: lescarjazz@gmail.com - Telephone: 0774 020 1939.

6. UTC Sheffield showcase event, for young people interested in training for some of the region’s most in demand careers, UTC Sheffield City Centre, Matilda Street, 5.30-7.30pm. The campus specialises in engineering and manufacturing, and creative and digital, and is Ofsted graded ‘good’. Guests will meet the Principals and teachers, and take part in tours of the multi-million pound facilities. There will be hands-on activities and the chance to speak to employers. Visit http://www.utcsheffield.org.uk/events/ or tel. 0114 2603970.

7. Exhibition, Power for Good theme for Anti Bullying week, Working with the Anti Bullying Company and Gallery Town the Coterie Gallery, Riverside Precinct, Corporation Street, (opposite the Minster). For further information tel. 07881420070. email anthony@coteriegallery.co.uk

8. Look Who’s Talking, presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Sister Act, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk