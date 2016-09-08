Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, January 11, 2017

1. Quiz Night, with Mr Bling, The White Lion, Heeley, 9pm.

2. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

3. Spoil The Dance at Hope Folk & Blues Club, Old Hall hotel, Market Place, Hope, S33 6RH.7.45 - 11pm.

4. Mike Soper Trio at The Lescar, Sharrowvale Road, 8.45pm, £6. Advance ticket. Contact Jez Matthews - Email: lescarjazz@gmail.com - Telephone: 0774 020 1939.

5. Drawing for Fun, with Tim Bye, offering a variety of projects and themes to spark your imagination. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8pm, £72. To book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

6. Buxton Adventure Festival presents, Jasmin Paris, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, £17.50. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

7. Rose-Marie, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £22. To book, tel. 01298 72190.

8. Cathy, Studio Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Swan Lake, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk