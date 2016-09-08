Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, February 1, 2017

1. Live at The Green Room, Black Shoes, Don Barrell Gents, Far From Franca, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, Sheffield, 8pm, free entry.

2. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

3. General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

4. Acoustic Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, Wortley Arms, Wortley village, Sheffield, 9pm.

5. Quiz Night, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, S6 4BB, 9.30pm, general knowledge quiz, free buffet.

6. Penistone History Group, Railways in a Yorkshire Landscape, illustrated slide show presented by Stephen Gay, St. John’s Community Centre, Church Street, Penistone, 14.15.

7. Sheffield Philatelic Society, Local Post and Cinderellas, United Reform Church, Nolfolk Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. For more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

8. Steve Knightley, Bradfield Village Hall, www.bradfieldvillagehall.org.uk or Flask End, Bradfield Post Office.

9. Sleuth, presented by Tabs Productions, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Blood Brothers, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk