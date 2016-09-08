Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, December 28, 2016

1. Andrew Clegg, Piero Tucci, The Big Swing, Cubanas, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 7pm.

2. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

3. General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

4. Local Carols, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside. Mulled wine is served from 7.15pm and the singing commences at 7.45pm. No tickets required but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Parkinson’s UK. All are most welcome.

5. The Great Gatsby, Theatre Delicatessen, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

6. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Buxton opera House, £17.50-£23, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

7. Aladdin, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

8. The Snow Child, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk