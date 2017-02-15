Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, April 19, 2017

1. Big Swing, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm. Free swing dance class for beginners, 8-8.45pm. The Djangonauts, 8.45-11pm. The Big Swing resident DJ, 11pm – midnight.

2. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

3. Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Local History Morning Round Walk at Dungworth, meet at Royal Hotel, Dungworth at 10.30am, return around 1pm, tel. 2337463.

4. Easter Half Term, Beautiful Button Holes and Brooches, Cannon Hall Museum, Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, £5pp. Book online. Tel. 01226 790270. www.shop.barnsley-museums.com

5. Family History Surgeries, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 10-4pm, free entry. Booking essential Tel. 01226 773950.

6. Protest Lab, Drop in Easter Activities, Protest Pins, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 12-4pm, free, just turn up.

7. Pride and Prejudice, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

9. April Fools Comedy Festival, Richard Herring: The Best, The Civic, Barnsley, 8pm, £15. For further booking information tel. 01226 327 000. or visit www.aprilfoolscomedy.co.uk

10. Jane Eyre, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, frim £16. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk