Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, April 12, 2017

1. April Fools Comedy Festival, Shaun Mcloughlin & Milo McCabe, Che Bar, Barnsley, 8pm, £8, £6 students. For further booking information tel. 01226 327 000. or visit www.aprilfoolscomedy.co.uk

2. Big Swing, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm. Free swing dance class for beginners, 8-8.45pm. The Djangonauts, 8.45-11pm. The Big Swing resident DJ, 11pm – midnight.

3. Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

4. Protest Lab, Drop in Easter Activities, Protest Posters, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 12-4pm, free, just turn up.

5. Easter Extravaganza, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free drop in activity, donations welcome. Tel. 01226 242905.

6. Beighton WI Meeting, Limes Community Centre, Beighton, 7pm, new members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening with speakers, events & much more. Tel. 07462942929.

7. Easter Eggs-travaganza at Magna, Visitors can enjoy the wide range of activities and entertainment on offer at Magna Science Adventure Centre. For more information please visit www.visitmagna.co.uk

8. Gangsta Granny, Birmingham Stage Company presents David Walliams, Buxton opera House, 7.30pm, £14-£20, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. Live Breathe Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, £12.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

10. The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk