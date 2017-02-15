Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, September 12, 2017

1. Paul Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

2. Traditional Folk Music and Song Night, The White Lion, London Road, 8pm, all welcome to watch or join in.

3. Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

4. Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

5. Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

6. Forget Me Not Memory Cafe Launch Event, community dementia project, At the event, visitors can purchase a light breakfast and refreshment, take part in a variety of free activities and all whilst sharing information and socialising. Parson Cross Forum, 56 Margetson Crescent, Sheffield, S5 9NB, 9.30-11.30am. Tel. 0114 3279727.

7. Sheffield Photographic Society, Captivating Nature, Wildlife of Britain & Beyond, Wildlife photographer Des Ong will showcase some of the projects he typically tackles over a 12 month period. (D AV), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.45pm for 8pm, visitors £4.

8. Riven Valley Conservation Group, first open meeting of the year will be held at Stephen Hill Methodist Church, 547 Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5PL, 7.30pm. Mike Dyson will present The Roman Diploma of AD124. In 1761, there was the rare find of a Roman Diploma in the Rivelin Valley, Mike undertook extensive research and published a book on the subject which he will be presenting through his talk. There is a small entrance fee of £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members which includes drinks and biscuits. Non-members are especially welcome.

9. Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

10. The Addams Family, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk