Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, November 21, 2017

1. Vinyl Night, where music lovers can listen to, buy and swap their vinyl records. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Paul Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening with Paul Newman, Cubana (upstairs), Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

3. Titan Tuesday, two players review the Titans vs Jersey game, club shop open, food available, Rotherham Titans RUFC, Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, 7pm. Tel. 01709 512170.

4. Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

5. Friends of Wortley Hall Gardens, talk by Geoff Higgs titled, Interpreting the landscape: Reading the history of fields and enclosures, all welcome, admission £2.50, free for friends. If you are interested contact Barry tel. 0114 2830056.

6. Scrapbooks & Memory Albums, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 6.45-9.15pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

7. Lunchtime Talk, Beyond a View of Sheffield, A Glimpse into History, Weston Park Museum, 1-1.45pm, free, just turn up.

8. Sheffield Photographic Society, The Sheffield round of our annual 3S’s Digital Competition between Sheffield, Shillington and Solihull Photographic Societies. Judged by Marilyn Roberts DPAGB BPE2 from Positive Image, YPU.(D), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.30pm for 7.50pm, £4.

9. Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

10. The Sensational 60s Experience, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £31, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk