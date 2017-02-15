Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, November 14, 2017

1. Vinyl Night, where music lovers can listen to, buy and swap their vinyl records. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Paul Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening, Cubana (upstairs), Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. 8pm. Free admission.

3. Titan Tuesday, Rotherham Titans’ players review the Bristol vs Titans game from Saturday 11th and give a scrum half masterclass. Food available and club shop open. Rotherham Titans R.U.F.C., Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, 7pm. Tel:01709 512170.

4. Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

5. Riven Valley Conservation Group, open meeting autumn programme, Stephen Hill Methodist Church, 547 Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5PL, 7.30pm. Martyn Johnson will present Making of the Book Black Diamonds, The Downfall of an Aristocratic Dynasty and the Fifty Years That Changed England, entrance fee £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members which includes drinks and biscuits. Non-members are especially welcome.

6. Chapletown and Ecclesfield Townwomen’s Guild, meeting, speaker talking about My Life as Singer and Dancer, Chapletown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/new members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

7. Sheffield Photographic Society, How to be a Theatre Photographer.(PD) A visit from Sheffield-based professional photographer Jeremy Abrahams who photographs what he loves – the theatre. St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.30pm for 7.50pm, £4.

8. Joe Longthorne, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £23.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

9. STOS My Fair lady, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Brassed Off, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £18-£24, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk