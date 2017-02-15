Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, June 27, 2017

1. Pilo Adami, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 7.30pm, free entry.

2. The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

3. Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

4. Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

5. Sheffield Life, An Old Relic and His Relics, Weston Park museum, Sheffield, 1-2pm, free, just turn up.

6. Illustration, Art Course for Adults, Create unique illustrations in these relaxed and informal art sessions led by tutor Tim Bye, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £60 for 5 week course. Find more information and book your place, tel.0114 2723970 or www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

7. Children’s Writers North, Interested in writing for children? Come and join our friendly group who meet at Bank Street Arts, Bank Street, S1. We are a group of practising writers whose work is aimed at children and/or young people. For more details see out website www.childrenswritersnorth.co.uk or contact Sue on sue@childrenswritersnorth.co.uk.

8. Bolsover WI Meeting, Bolsover Parish Rooms, 7.30pm. Members can join for a year or try a taster session. Contact bolsoverwi@gmail.com for more information.

9. Dreamboats and Petticoats, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tkts from £19. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Who’s Tommy, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk