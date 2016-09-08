Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 31, 2017

1. Pilo Adami, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 8pm. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

2. Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

3. Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

4. Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

5. Quiz Night, weekly quiz and caption game, The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 9pm, 18+.

6. Acoustic Music Sessions, friendly, relaxed, all inclusive, The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8UL.

7. S​​heffield Photographic Society, Members’ Print Competition, Round 3 of the internal Members’ competition judged by Peter Yeo FRPS DPAGB APAGB, St. Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.45pm for 8pm, visitors £4.

8. Meditation & Mindfulness, The Limitless Mind, public talk, internationally renowned Buddhist Teacher Kadam morten Clausen from United States, the Stoddart Lecture Theatre, Sheffield Hallam Uni, 7-8.15pm, £5 online (in advance), £7 on the door. Suitable for everyone. Hosts, kadampa Meditation Centre, Sheffield, tel. 0114 2661142, info www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

9. Sleuth, presented by Tabs Productions, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Blood Brothers, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk