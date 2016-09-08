Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 3, 2017

1. Jazz Jam, lively jazz session, The White Lion, Heeley Bottom, 8.30pm, free entry.

2. Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

3. Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

4. Quiz Night, weekly quiz and caption game, The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 9pm, 18+.

5. Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild Meeting, talk, Egypt and the Great Pyramid, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/new members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

6. Jack and the Beanstalk, presented by Manor Operatic Society, Sheffield City Hall, from £5.50pp (subject to booking fees). To book www.sivtickets.com.

7. Aladdin, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

8. The Snow Child, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk