Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 24, 2017

1. Electric Blues Jam, with Chillo Angelini, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9pm, free entry.

2. General Knowledge Quiz, with Chris, The Banner Cross, 971 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free snacks. Tel. 0114 2661479.

3. The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music with Dogwood Rose, on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel, (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale.

4. Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 8pm. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

5. Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

6. Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

7. Agewell Friendship Group, (Lowedges, Sheffield), Walking the line, discovering lost railways by Stephen Gay, The Michael Church, Lowedges Road/Lupton Road, Sheffield, 10.00 for 10.30. (Tea/coffee and biscuits served from 10.00).

8. S​​heffield Photographic Society, Audio Visual Show, Members of SPS Audio Visual Group show a variety of their presentations. St. Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.45pm for 8pm, visitors £4.

9. Treasure Island, presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Blood Brothers, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk