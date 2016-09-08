Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

1. General Knowledge Quiz, with Chris, The Banner Cross, 971 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free snacks. Tel. 0114 2661479.

2. Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

3. Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

4. Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

5. Sheffield Photographic Society, Ken Doney Trophy Knock Out Competition, Six Digital Images on a Theme judged by all present, St. Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.45pm for 8pm, visitors £4.

6. Friends of Wortley Hall Gardens Meeting, Gardens - A vision of paradise? by Barry Tylee, in Wortley Hall, 7.30pm, adm £2.50, all welcome, if you are interested contact Barry tel. 0114 2830056.

7. North Yorkshire Moors Railway, (South Yorkshire Area Group), Railways in a Cornish landscape by Stephen Gay, The Salutation Inn, South Parade, Doncaster, 19.30.

8. Look Who’s Talking, presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Sister Act, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk