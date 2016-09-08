Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, January 10, 2017

1. Traditional Folk Music and Song Night, The White Lion, London Road, 8pm, all welcome to watch or join in.

2. Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

3. Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

4. Quiz Night, weekly quiz and caption game, The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 9pm, 18+.

5. Acoustic Music Sessions, friendly, relaxed, all inclusive, The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8UL.

6. S​​heffield Photographic Society, London Salon Exhibition 2016 Images, Colin New provides a commentary on images from the 2016 London Salon Exhibition, St. Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.45pm for 8pm, visitors £4.

7. Riven Valley Conservation Group, fourth open meeting of the winter programme, Stephen Hill Methodist Church, 547 Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5PL, 7.30pm. There will be a talk by Dave Aspinall entitled, Sheffield Woodlands, entrance fee, £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members which includes drinks and biscuits. Non-members are especially welcome.

8. Cathy, Studio Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Swan Lake, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk