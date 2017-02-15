Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, April 18, 2017

1. The Chicago Teddy Bears Society Jazz Band, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from Jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com
2. M&J Blues, The Gardeners Rest Neepsend Lane, 2-5pm, free entry. Father & Son duo M&J Blues play blues, rock’n’roll & country. this gig at the Gardeners will be owners Pat & Eddy’s last one as landlords and the gig will be a special one to send them off.
3. Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk
4. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.
5. Family Easter Workshop, Egg decorating, colouring activities and more, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 11-2pm. Pay on the day, just £2 per child. Suitable for all ages. Find more information and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us, tel. 0114 272 3970.
6. Children’s Easter Baking, Cannon Hall Museum, Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT, 1-3pm, £9.95 per child. Book online. Tel. 01226 790270. www.shop.barnsley-museums.com
7. Celebrate Cycling, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free drop in activity, donations welcome. Tel. 01226 242905.
8. Easter Eggs-travaganza at Magna, Visitors can enjoy the wide range of activities and entertainment on offer at Magna Science Adventure Centre. For more information please visit www.visitmagna.co.uk
9. Pasha Kovalev, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £26, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk
10. Jane Eyre, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, frim £16. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
