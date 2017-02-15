Ten Things To Do Today - Tuesday, April 11, 2017

1. Live Special, Why Be Wives, The Feckless, VHS Players, Worthless Motivation, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8-11.30pm, free entry.

2. Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

3. Traditional Folk Music and Song Night, The White Lion, London Road, 8pm, all welcome to watch or join in.

4. Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church at 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about History of the Longshaw Estate. Visitors/new members always welcome. For further details, tel. 01142 458837.

5. Norton Lees Local History Group, Dave Pickersgill and John Stocks will talk about the Worksop and Retford Brewery, in the Vestry of St Paul’s Church, Norton Lees Lane, 7.30pm, cost is £3, including light refreshments. All welcome. More information from Helen tel. 07481293949 or Vivien tel. 07724829172.

6. Easter Extravaganza, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free drop in activity, donations welcome. Tel. 01226 242905.

7. Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

8. Easter Eggs-travaganza at Magna, Visitors can enjoy the wide range of activities and entertainment on offer at Magna Science Adventure Centre. For more information please visit www.visitmagna.co.uk

9. Live Breathe Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, £12.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

10. The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk