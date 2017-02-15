Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, September 7, 2017

1. Music Quiz, at The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield. 20 general music questions, picture Quiz and intros. £20 bar tab and other prizes. £1 per Quiz, all entry money goes to charity 9pm start.

2. Jam Night, with Chris Firminger & The TwoJays, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

3. Ryan Taylor, Soul Blues and Jazz with Ryan Taylor on Piano, Cranni, and his 5 piece band, indie rock, Cubana, Glimmers with Trish Heenan, Laid back soulful Jazz and Latin rhythms, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, from 7pm. free admission.

4. Acoustic Night, Weekly Acoustic Night bringing together live music from local singer songwriter with locally brewed real and craft ales. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

5. Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

6. Introduction to Harvestment, with Sorby Natural History Society, Learn to identify and study harvestment with Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust’s Paul Richards, including some species native to south Yorkshire. 37 Stafford Road, S2 2SF,10-4pm, free workshop. Booking essential, see www.wildsheffield.com/whats-on for more details and to book.

7. The Art of Watercolour, with John Kerr, A course for all abilities, for the beginner or those with some experience who are looking to develop their skills and technique further. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, (8 weeks), £104. Find more information and book your place at: www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or tel. 0114 2723970.

8. Heritage Open Days Walk, Walk Round Site of Royal Infirmary, Sheffield’s oldest hospital. Meet outside Montgomery House, town end of Infirmary Road Tram Stop, 12-1.30pm.

9. The Magnificent Music Hall, Buxton Opera House, 2.30pm, £15, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10. Say it with Flowers, presented by The Stannington Players, a Comedy by Jane Thornton, The Lomas Hall Church Street, Stannington S6 6DB, 7.15pm, tickets £7, £6 concessions, tel. 0114 2336217.