Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, September 14, 2017

1. Acoustic Night, Weekly Acoustic Night bringing together live music from local singer songwriter with locally brewed real and craft ales. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Lewis Nitikman, Shaun McLoughlin, Fusion Inusual, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7pm, free admission.

3. Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, American Civil War, United Reform Church, Norfolk, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

4. Epilepsy Action Sheffield Branch Meeting, A workshop on women’s health related to epilepsy with Michele Fletcher Epilepsy Specialist Nurse at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. One of our regular monthly meetings where people affected by epilepsy can meet, find mutual support and basic advice about epilepsy. Open to all people affected by or interested in epilepsy. This is an open meeting with plenty of time to chat, individually and/or as a group. All welcome. Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James’ Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW, 7.30-9pm. Free, but donations welcome. Contact: Duncan tel. 0114 235 2197, David tel. 0114 230 2151, Maureen tel. 0114 296 7892 or email info@epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk www.epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk

5. The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years. Full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk

6. The Carpenters Story, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

7. The Quo Experience, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £20.50, £22.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

8. The Hound of the Baskervilles, A Sherlock Holmes Play, adapted from Arthur Conan Doyle by Simon Corble, presented by Hallam ‘89 Theatre Club, Sheffield University Drama Studio, Glossop Road, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50 (£5 concessions), tel. 0114 2335333/2303718 or www.eventbrite.co.uk or e-mail david@dnhague.f9.co.uk

9. The Ghost’s Touch, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, (sat 3pm), tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. The Addams Family, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk