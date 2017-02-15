Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, November 16, 2017

1. Classic Oldies Bar, Maggie May’s, on Trippet Lane, celebrates its 6th Birthday. Live entertainment on the night will be provided by the amazing Reggae On The Rocks and Gary Sinclair will be on stage as well with Maggie May’s Classic Oldies Jukebox. The event will also see cheque presentations, by Managing Director Gary Sinclair, to this years chosen charities, St.Lukes Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Weston Park Cancer Charity, with amounts totaling over £7000. 7pm till late and its Free Admission.

2. Acoustic Night, with live music from local singer/songwriters. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. Rockaoke, Karaoke evening, sing with a live rock band, Yellow Arch Studios, Neepsend, S3 8BX, 7.30pm-11pm. Tickets £15 available from Skiddle.com or by emailing Ericka.hill@scccc.co.uk.

4. General Knowledge Quiz, in the Titans Bar. £1 entry the chance to win a gallon free nibbles for quiz goers. Rotherham Titans R.U.F.C., Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, 9pm. Tel:01709 512170.

5. Woodhead Railway: Penistone to Sheffield, speaker Stephen Gay, Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Seminar Room, S6 4HA, 7.45pm, £2, free to members. Free parking and disabled access. Tea & coffee provided (small charge). Tel. 2863017.

6. Blacka Moor Work Day, Join Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust at one of their regular volunteer days on site - come along for a whole day, or join in for an hour. Meet at Stony Ridge Car Park, S11 7TW, 10-3pm.

7. Curator Talk, Small Stories Characters in the Collection with Alice Sage, Weston Park Museum, 1-1.45pm, free, just turn up.

8. Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.

9. Austentatious, The Studio Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Arts Centre, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £13-£15, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk