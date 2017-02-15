Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, June 29, 2017

1. Acoustic Night, It’s our final Acoustic Night of the month so after a hard day at work, come along and enjoy live music, good company and great beer. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S50 1BQ, 7.30pm, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Ryan Taylor, Shaun McLoughlin, The Djanganauts, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 7pm, free entry.

3. Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

4. Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

5. Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

6. Organ Concert, of popular music with songs from stage, screen and radio featuring Kevin Grunill on the Allen Electronic Theatre Organ, St Andrews Church, Penistone, 1pm. Details, tel. 07944 566972.

7. Holmhirst Art Group, meets at Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0GU, 2-4pm. New members of any ability very welcome. For further details tel. 01142 869786.

8. Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

9. Mind Games, an evening of four short plays, Midland Players, Queens Road Social Club, Sheffield, S2 4DG, doors 7pm, start 7.30pm, tkts £8, tel. 07928276383.

10. Tribes, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tkts from £15. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk