Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, July 6, 2017

1. Acoustic Night, the perfect place to unwind with a pint of the good stuff and the sounds of live music from a range of local singer songwriters. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S50 1BQ, 7.30pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

3. Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

4. Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

5. Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.

6. An Evening At The Opera, Join Hallam Choral Society and soloist Emma Louise Jones for a concert of Operatic Choruses and Arias, featuring music by Purcell, Verdi, Leoncavello, Handel, Puccini, Mozart and Rossini, conducted by Hallam Choral Society Musical Director Elspeth Slorach. Hallam Community Hall, Hallam Grange Crescent, Sheffield, S10 4BD, 8pm.

7. Moss Valley Woodlands Volunteer Work Day, Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust volunteer work days at Moss Valley Woodlands, come along and join in! Meet at Hazlehurst Lane layby, S8 8DZ, 10-3pm.

8. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Tribes, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tkts from £15. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Buxton Festival Fringe, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk www.buxtonfringe.org.uk