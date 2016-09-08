Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 5, 2017

1. The Mint Imperials at Crookes Folk & Acoustic Club, Princess Royal, Slinn St., 8.30pm - 11 - free entry - collection & raffle for artists. www.facebook.com/events/159149661225098

2. Brothers Of The Night plus guest artists at The Woodlands Club, Ridge Rd., Clifton, Rotherham, 8.30pm, Tel: 07748 155 479

3. Mega open mic night + feature artist at the Masons Arms, Bawtry Rd., Wickersley, 8pm

4. Deadman’s Finger Open mic\acoustic night at The Handsworth Inn (Formerly the New Crown Inn), 343 Handsworth Road. Full PA provided. Starts at 8.00pm.

5. No Mics, acoustic music session at The White Swan, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield. Starts at 8.30pm.

6. Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents Members’ Evenin. An opportunity for members to share their knowledge and experiences of Italy and to participate in the photograph competition. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm, admission £3 non-members. Further information tel. 01709 370895.

7. The Snow Child, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

8. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Annie Get Your Gun, Crucible Theatre, Shefffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Swan Lake, presented by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £34-£41, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk