Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 26, 2017

1. Jam Night, with Chris Firminger & The TwoJays, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 8.30pm, free entry.

2. Spotlight Comedy Club, Andy Wilky, Nina Gilligan, Anthony J Brown, Winding Wheel, Holywell St, Chesterfield, S41 7SA, £13/11/8 – student price, doors 7.30pm, show 8pm. Tel. 01246 345222.

3. The Legal Street Performers at Crookes Folk & Acoustic Club, Princess Royal, Slinn St., 8.30pm - 11 - free entry - collection & raffle for artists. www.facebook.com/events/1151839408268160

4. Deadman’s Finger Last Thursday of Month open mic\acoustic night at The Handsworth Inn (Formerly the New Crown Inn), 343 Handsworth Road. Full PA provided. Starts at 8.00pm.

5. National Road Transport Modellers Yorkshire Area Bring & Buy Sale at New Hope Church Hall, Laithes Crescent, Barnsley, S71 3AE (just off A61 Wakefield Road at New Lodge traffic lights). 7.30pm.Lots of models, kits and parts for sale. Refreshments and a film show. Free entry

6. Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Now For Something Different, United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information e-mail secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

7. The Underground Man, The Civic, Barnsley, 7.30pm. Tickets £12/£10. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

8. Aladdin Trouble, The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, 7pm. Tickets £7, £5 (concessions), £20 Family Ticket, 2 adults, 2 children). Box Office tel. 01226 200075. ww.barnsleylamproom.com

9. Spotlight Comedy Club, Winding Wheel Ballroom, Chesterfield, 8pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Treasure Island, presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk