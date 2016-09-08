Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 19, 2017

1. Paul Burgess and The Midnight Johnny Band, 10cc drummer Paul Burgess performs live, up close and personal, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Interactive Quiz General Knowledge, The Banner Cross, 971 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, 9.30pm. Tel. 0114 2661479.

3. Amber Arcades (Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf) at the Harley, Glossop Rd. 7.30pm £8.80

Includes booking fee from Harley or www.ENTS24

4. Nigel Parsons at Crookes Folk & Acoustic Club, Princess Royal, Slinn St., 8.30pm - 11 - free entry - collection & raffle for artists. www.facebook.com/events/138085533339259

5. Brothers Of The Night plus guests at The Woodlands Club, Ridge Rd., Clifton, Rotherham, 8.30pm, Tel: 07748 155 479

6. The Holy Trinity Pitmaster Experience, A BBQ, beer & bourbon feast to banish the January Blues, World first beer to be revealed for Legitimate Industries: Aged in genuine Bulleit bourbon barrels, Sheffield’s own Lost Industry Brewery brewing special treat for fans, Red’s Sheffield event. http://bit.ly/HolyTrinitySheff

7. Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.

8. Organ Concert, St Andrews Church, High Street, Penistone, 1pm. Featuring Kevin Grunill or guest organist playing the Allen Digital Theatre Organ. Details tel. 07944 566972.

9. Look Who’s Talking, presented by Rumpus Theatre Company, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Sister Act, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk