Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, January 12, 2017

1. Jam Night, with Chris Firminger & The Two Jays, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 8.30pm, free entry.
2. Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.
3. Shaun Hutch at Crookes Folk & Acoustic Club, Princess Royal, Slinn St., 8.30pm - 11 - free entry - collection & raffle for artists. www.facebook.com/events/1633406936958991
4. Brothers Of The Night plus guest artists at The Woodlands Club, Ridge Rd., Clifton, Rotherham, 8.30pm, Tel: 07748 155 479
5. Monthly Music Quiz, The Hillsborough Hotel, 9pm start. 20 general music questions, 10 intro’s and a picture quiz, come and test your musical knowledge against our resident quiz master Paul. Prizes to be won, entry monies go to our nominated charity.
6. Epilepsy Action Meeting, Sheffield Branch monthly meeting, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Quaker Meeting House, 10 St James Street, 7.30-9pm.
7. Sheffield Philatelic Society Meeting, Members Night, Up to 15 sheets for 5 Mins on What I Should Have Got For Xmas, United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information e-mail secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk
8. Romeo & Juliet, Ballet Theatre UK, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
9. The ELO Experience, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £24. To book, tel. 01298 72190.
10. Swan Lake, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
