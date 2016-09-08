Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, February 2, 2017

1. Limehouse Lizzy, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield. Tickets tel. 0114 266 5599. www.limehouselizzy.com

2. Monthly Music Quiz, 20 general music questions, intro round and picture quiz. The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, 9pm, £1 per team with all money going to our nominated mental health charity. £20 bar tab and other prizes.

3. Jam Session, Chesterfield Jazz, Club Chesterfield, 7.30pm. Participants £4 otd. spectators £5. Open to all players and singers of any age. www.chesterfieldjazz.com

4. Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

5. Mayor’s Musical Showcase & Rotherham Open Mic at The Trades, 15 Greasbrough Road, S60 1RB, 6pm - 1am. Proceeeds to The Mayor’s Charities

6. Daria Kulesh at Crookes Folk & Acoustic Club, Princess Royal, Slinn St., 8.30pm - 11 - free entry - collection & raffle for artists. www.facebook.com/events/1154587981256018

7. Railways in a Cornish Landscape (part 2), illustrated slide show presented by Stephen Gay, Wesleyan Reform Church, Cross Lane, Coal Aston, 19.30.

8. Joe Stilgoe, and his band perform Songs on Film, The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm. www.barnsleylamproom.com

9. Beauty and the Beast, presented by Grenoside Pantomime Section, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, S35 8PN, 7.30pm, tkts £8, £6 conc. Carolyn tel. 0114 2468937.

10. Sleuth, presented by Tabs Productions, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk