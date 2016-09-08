Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, December 22, 2016

1. Red River Rebels, Shakespeare’s, West Bar, 9pm, free entry.
2. Spotlight Comedy Club Xmas Special, Shazia Mirza, Bobby Mair, Philip Simon, Anthony J. Brown, Winding Wheel, Holywell St, Chesterfield, S41 7SA, doors 7.30pm, show 8pm, £15/14/10, student price. Tel. 01246 345222.
3. Kiki Sire Duo, Ryan Taylor and Samantha Jade, Shaun McLoughlin and Shaun Ward, Cubanas, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 8pm.
4. Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.
5. Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.
6. Local Carols, with Malcolm Nunn and Andrew Durdy, Bradfield Village Hall, 7.30, £5, includes hot sandwich, tel. 2337463.
7. Festive Decoration Making, Thumb Print Reindeer Cards, Cooper Gallery, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free, suggested donation £1pp to Barnsley Museums Heritage Trust. shop.barnsley-museums.com
8. Buxton Film presents, Elf (PG), Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 2.30pm, £4.50. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
9. Spotlight Comedy Club Christmas Special, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, doors 7.15pm, start 8pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
10. Snow White, The Civic, Barnsley. Tickets £12, £10 concessions, £8 children. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk
