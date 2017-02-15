Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, April 20, 2017

1. Acoustic Night, Hosted by singer songwriter Nic Harding, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Lewis Nitikman, Shaun McLoughlin, The Djangonauts, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

3. Oh Susanna, with Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, The Greystones, Greystones Rd, Sheffield, S11 7BS. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £12. Tel. 0114 266 5599.

4. Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

5. Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group, A Miscellany of Railways, by John Quick, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Hillsborough Park, 7.45pm, free parking at the Arena, tel. 2863017.

6. Guided Tour of the Turner Museum of Glass, 2-3.30pm. Join Drink Wise, Age Well for a free guided tour of the Turner Museum of Glass in Sheffield. If you’re over 50 and interested in all things glass, tel. 0800 0323723 to book your free place now. Details of meeting place TBC upon booking. www.drinkwiseagewell.org.uk

7. Lunchtime Talk, Gardens and Wildlife, Graves Gallery, Sheffield, 1-1.45pm, free, just turn up.

8. Dragon Eggs, Explore The Stories In The Woods, fun, creative, outdoor activities for families, Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, Sawmill Site, Abbey Lane, 10-12pm & 1.30-3.30pm. In Yorkshire’s most enchanted wood, the magical creatures’ homes have been destroyed and their eggs have gone missing. Can you help put things right and retell the story before they hatch? Suitable for families with children of all ages, £5 per child (u2s are free with a sibling). Booking Essential, tel. 0114 235 6348. For more details, www.growtheatre.org.uk

9. April Fools Comedy Festival, Fascinating Aida’s Dillie Keane, The Civic, Barnsley, 7.30pm, £19.50. For further booking information tel. 01226 327 000. or visit www.aprilfoolscomedy.co.uk

10. Jane Eyre, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, frim £16. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk