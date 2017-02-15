Ten Things To Do Today - Thursday, April 13, 2017

1. Acoustic Night, Cutlers Arms Acoustic Night provides the perfect setting to enjoy a good pint whilst listening to great live music. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.
2. Soul FunKtion, Maundy Thursday Special, Smooth Grooves at Maida Vale with no work Friday morning, Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics, Maida Vale, West St, 7pm-late, free entry.
3. Dom Pipkin, Smokin’ Boogie, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, 8pm, £10. http://www.wegottickets.com/event/388975. www.dompipkin.co.uk
4. Sheffield Philatelic Society, Newfoundland and Tasmania by Les Goodens, United Reform Church, Nolfolk Street, Sheffield, 7.15-9.30pm. Visitors welcome, for more information email secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk or visist www.sheffieldps.org.uk
5. Children’s Easter Baking, Cannon Hall Museum, Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT, 1-3pm, £9.95 per child. Book online. Tel. 01226 790270. www.shop.barnsley-museums.com
6. The Sheffield Woodturning Club, meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington, S6 5HE. We look forward to welcoming new faces, juniors need to be over 11 years. Full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk
7. Partus, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 10.30am & 7.30pm. Tickets £12, £10 conc, £8 stu. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk
8. Live Breathe Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, £12.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk
9. The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
10. Gangsta Granny, Birmingham Stage Company presents David Walliams, Buxton opera House, 7.30pm, £14-£20, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
