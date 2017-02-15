Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, September 11, 2017

1. Barnsley Jazz, Jules and the Jazzaholics, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile form jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, adm £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Paul Newman, A cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

3. Toffee Music, The White Lion, 615 London Rd, Sheffield, S2 4HT, 8.30–11pm. Music Hall, vaudeville and standards of yesteryear led by Toffee Music but involving the audience as well who are encouraged to join in the choruses and offer a song or two of their own. Bring a song, a friend, a kazoo, a ukulele. Collection for Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity. www.toffeemusic.co.uk

4. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

5. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

6. Dinnington & District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Flowers & Gardens of Barbados, by Hilary Hutson, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30pm, members free, non members £2.50, for more info. tel. 01909 564494.

7. Friendship Lunch, Burton Street Foundation, 57 Burton Street, Sheffield, S6 2HH, 12.30-3pm, £5, includes two course meal, live entertainment from Stevie moore & Patricia Lynn, join us and make new friends. Tel. 0114 2332908.

8. Fundraising Fashion Show and Sale, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, S35 8PR, doors 7pm with show at 7.15pm. Designer and High Street brands in sizes 8 to 20, at bargain prices. Tea, coffee and soft drinks available or you are welcome to bring your own drinks if you fancy something stronger. This is a seated event so please buy tickets in advance. Models walk round the tables then if you want to buy, they bring the items to you and you can then try them on. Credit/debit cards are accepted, as well as cash. Tickets £5, tel. 07932 373537. All proceeds to Grenoside Community Association, to help with the upkeep of the community centre. Organised by Grenoside’s Gala Queen for 2017, Sophie Mouldycliff.

9. Living Well Group, in the Training Room, Zest Centre, 18 Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6 2NA, 12-1.15pm, to book, Danielle, tel. 0114 2702040. www.zestcommunity.co.uk

10. Centenary Riverside Work Day, Join Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust at one of their regular volunteer days on site, come along for a whole day, or join in for an hour. Meet at the entrance to the reserve on Riverside Way S60 1DS, 10-3pm.