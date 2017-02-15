Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, November 20, 2017

1. Barnsley Jazz, Brian Mellor’s Jazz Ramblers, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile form jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, adm £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Folk and Acoustic Music Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington, 8pm. Musicians and singers are welcome. We are a friendly bunch with a good range of instruments. There’s a bar and snacks at half time. For further details tel. 01909 568270 and ask for Wendy.

3. Spiritualist Open Circle an evening of mediumship and companionship, Valley Room, Valley Room, Rotherham Titans RUFC, Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, 7.30pm. Tel. 01709 512170.

4. Paul Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

5. Acoustic Folk Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington, S25 2PB, 8pm. We welcome musicians, singers, cloggers and storytellers. The club welcomes your custom at the bar and there’s food at half time. Come and check us out. For more details, Wendy tel. 01909 568270.

6. Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, AGM, followed by a talk by Robin Garside, The Truth about Robin of Loxley, 7.30pm, members £3.50, non members £4. Tel. 2335331.

7. Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

8. The Summer of Love, 50th Anniversary Concert, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £22.50-£25, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. Salsa Classes, from beginners to advanced, Titans Bar, Rotherham Titans RUFC, Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, 8pm. Tel. 01709 512170.

10. PJC Strike Soccer Disability Football, Fun football sessions for players with disabilities and additional needs. Forge Valley Sports Centre, Wood Lane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6.20pm-8pm, £4 a session. Friendly group, all ages and abilities welcome. Please contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725.