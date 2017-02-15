Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, Junly 3, 2017

1. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

2. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

3. General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

4. Crib & Doms Night, The Milestone, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 8pm.

5. Quiz Night, Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, S8, 8pm, £1pp. Cash prize to the winner.

6. Bradfield Historical Society, talk by Michael Hannon, Mrs Findlays Broadwood Square Piano, Bradfield Village Hall, 7.30pm, non members welcome, tel. 0114 2337463.

7. Illustration, Art Course for Adults, Create unique illustrations in these relaxed and informal art sessions led by tutor Tim Bye, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £60 for 5 week course. Find more information and book your place, tel.0114 2723970 or www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

8. Sew Social Sip & Sew or Knit & Natter, Sheffield 11, 6-7.30pm. Bring along your current project in any art or craft, (nothing noisy or very messy please), and enjoy a cuppa. Come along and conquer your unfinished projects, find out what others are working on. £4.50 per session for refreshments. For more info. Helen Moyes tel. 07967119591 moyeshelen@gmail.com

9. Sheffield Floral Club, floral art demonstrations, The Memorial Hall, City Hall, Sheffield 1, 7-9.30pm. Non-members welcome £6. Memberships available. ​

10. Tribes, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tkts from £15. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk