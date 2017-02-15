Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, June 26, 2017

1. The Red River Rebels, The Rising Sun, Fulwood, 9pm, free entry.

2. Barnsley Jazz, Digby Fairweather, Trumpet with Frank Brooker & the Tom Kincaid trio, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile form jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, adm £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

3. Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 7.30pm, free entry.

4. Parson Cross Community Development Forum, AGM, Parson Cross Forum, St Thomas More Community Centre, Parson Cross, Sheffield, S5 9NB, 2.15pm. After the meeting there will be refreshments and an opportunity to talk to the Board of Directors about some of the work our organisation does. It will also be a great networking opportunity. If you would like to come along or find out more information about the AGM please contact Louise, tel. 0114 3279727 or email louise@pxforum.org

5. Mega Active Fun, in the holiday will be taking place at: Harthill Leisure Centre, Herringthorpe Stadium, Herringthorpe Valley Park, Kilnhurst Recreation Ground, Rother Valley Country Park, Swinton Athletic Recreation Ground (Park View), Todwick Recreation Ground, Thrybergh Country Park, Thurcroft - The Hub, Wales Recreation Ground, and Woodsetts Recreation Ground. Activities are suitable for children aged 5 to 14 years, (Rother Valley Country Park have a minimum age limit of 8 years old). Advance booking is essential as places cannot be guaranteed on the day. For more information go to: http://activerotherham.org.uk/ or contact the Sports Development team, tel. 01709 363355.

6. Illustration, Art Course for Adults, Create unique illustrations in these relaxed and informal art sessions led by tutor Tim Bye, The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £60 for 5 week course. Find more information and book your place, tel.0114 2723970 or www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

7. Dreamboats and Petticoats, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tkts from £19. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

8. The Who’s Tommy, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Arabic Dancing Class, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Konny tel. 07971 836910. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

10. Scottish Country Dancing, Silverdale School, Bents Crescent, off Bents Drive, 7.30-9.45pm, £3. Beginners class, as well as dancing for the more experienced, no partner necessary. Norma, tel. 0114 2366723, Kate tel. 0114 2854181.