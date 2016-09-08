Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, January 230, 2017

1. Washington Whirligig, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from Jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £2. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 8pm. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

3. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

4. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

5. General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

6. Crib & Doms Night, The Milestone, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 8pm.

7. Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, Nature’s Wonders on our Doorstep, illustrated talk by Steve Drinkall, a professional wildlife photographer who will present a selection of photos taken around the Sheffield area. He will also have cards and prints for sale, Wadsley Church Hall, 7.30pm, £3 for members, £3.50 for visitors, includes refreshments.

8. RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, on the Eastern Moors. For more information please tel. 0114 2891543, enquiries@easternmoors.org.uk or www.visit-eastern-moors.org.uk/plan-your-visit/whats-on.html

9. Lamproom’s Got Talent, open to anyone, young or old, groups or individuals wanting to showcase their talent live on stage. So, if you can sing, dance, act, make people laugh, or have something weird or wonderful to perform, then apply today​, either call into The Lamproom Theatre , Barnsley, box office, between 10-2.30pm, to pick up a pack, or download all you need from www.barnsleylamproom.com

10. Blood Brothers, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk