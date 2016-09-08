Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, January 23, 2017

1. Hipperssippi Jazz Band, The Travellers Rest, Apperknowle, 8.30pm.

2. Baby Jools’ Jazzaholics, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from Jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

3. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

4. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

5. General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

6. Crib & Doms Night, The Milestone, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 8pm.

7. Card Playing Group, invites new players, if you enjoy a game of Solo head to Caroline Court, in Hope, from 7pm onwards. For only £1, you will get a fun evening including refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

8. Moo Music, pre-school musical session with signing, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12am, contact Katie tel. 07837239621. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

9. Stained Glass Course, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG 8-9.30pm, Natasha tel. 07726963827. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

10. Blood Brothers, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk