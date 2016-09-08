Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, January 16, 2017

1. The Yorkshire Stompers, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from Jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £2. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Barnsley Folk and Acoustic Night at Barnsley Trades Club, 33 Racecommon Road, Barnsley, 8.30 - 11pm. Come and join in or just listen. Tel: 07826 791 045

3. Folk & Acoustic Open mic night at Dinnington Rugby Club, S25 2PB - email; Dinnosession@gmail.com or wendyfidoe@yahoo.com or tel 01909 568270 - musicians, storytellers, poets,clog dancers all welcome or just come and listen.

4. Open Mic at The Fitzwilliam Arms in Elsecar from 8pm

5. Booitstraps Folk Singers Club, The Commercial, Station Rd., Chapeltown 8:30pm

6. Ken The Hat’s Open mic Night, The Marquis, Upper Haugh, Rawmarsh

7. UTC Sheffield showcase event, for young people interested in training for some of the region’s most in demand careers, UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, Old Hall Road, 5.30-7.30pm. The campus specialises in computing, health sciences and sport science and opened in September 2016. Guests will meet the Principals and teachers, and take part in tours of the multi-million pound facilities. There will be hands-on activities and the chance to speak to employers. Visit http://www.utcsheffield.org.uk/events/ or tel. 0114 2603970.

8. Railway Film Show, Railways Remembered – A Special New Year Programme, featuring Construction of a Railway, in 1926, schoolboy Jeremy driving the Scottish Express and Loco Spotting Days. Sheffield Central Library Theatre, 7.30pm start, admission £7.50.

9. oga in Heeley, gentle weekly beginners course for patients of Sloan Medical Centre wishing to reap the benefits of yoga. Don’t forget a bottle of water, wear loose clothes and socks. Sloan Medical Centre, S8 0YH, 12.45-1.45pm, £1 a week. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

10. Look After Your Health, in Meersbrook: A fun, participatory new course exploring health and wellbeing in the community, Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, for 10 weeks, 12.45-2.45pm, free course. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com