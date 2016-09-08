Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, February 6, 2017

1. Bob Ludlam Band, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from Jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £2. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

3. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

4. General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

5. History Talk, Decomposing Sheffield, by Suzanne Bingham, Bishops House, 7.30pm. Info. www. bishopshouse.org.uk

6. Sheffield Print Workshop, explore non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch, taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, in the Meersbrook area of the city. Tel. 07749216291, peterpainterprint@btinternet.com, www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

7. Sew Social Sip & Sew or Knit & Natter, Sheffield 11, 6-7.30pm. Bring along your current project in any art or craft, (nothing noisy or very messy please), and enjoy a cuppa. Come along and conquer your unfinished projects, find out what others are working on. £4.50 per session for refreshments. For more info. Helen Moyes tel. 07967119591 moyeshelen@gmail.com

8. Sheffield Floral Club, floral art demonstrations, The Memorial Hall, City Hall, Sheffield 1, 7-9.30pm. Non-members welcome £6. Memberships available. ​

9. David Walliams’ The First Hippo on the Moon, Les Petits Theatre Company, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. host The Musical, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk