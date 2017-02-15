Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, April 24, 2017

1. The Storyville Jassband, last year’s hit from Holland, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from Jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

3. Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

4. Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

5. Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, Discover Hardy’s Dorset, an illustrated talk by Cathy Mackay, Wadsley Church Hall, S6 4BB, 7.30pm, £3 for members, £3.50 for visitors, includes refreshments.

6. Our Fair City, Does Sheffield just need another pay rise? Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 6.30-8pm, free, just turn up.

7. Talk by Lord Mayor Denise Fox, about her year in office. At Frecheville Library, Smalldale Road, Frecheville, S12 4YD, 7pm, free entry, please ring to book a place, tel. 0114 2037817.

8. Free Woodland Play Course, in Meersbrook Park: A fun outdoor course for parents or other carers of children aged 3-11 years. Build dens, identify plants and hunt for bugs, 1-3pm from 24th April for 4 weeks. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust on 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

9. Elves & The Shoemaker, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tickets £8, £6 conc, £5 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

10. Shirley Valentine, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk