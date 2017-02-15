Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, April 10, 2017

1. The Maine Street Jazzmen, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from Jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

2. Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

3. Toffee Music, The White Lion, 615 London Rd, Sheffield, S2 4HT, 8.30–11pm. Music Hall, vaudeville and standards of yesteryear led by Toffee Music but involving the audience as well who are encouraged to join in the choruses and offer a song or two of their own. Bring a song, a friend, a kazoo, a ukulele. Collection for Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity. www.toffeemusic.co.uk

4. Dinnington & District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Bolsover Castle through the ages by Ian Morgan, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30pm. Admission free to members, non-members £2.50. To join ring Ron tel. 01909 564905.

5. Easter Extravaganza, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free drop in activity, donations welcome. Tel. 01226 242905.

6. Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Club, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

7. CAMRA, Doncaster branch, meet at 8pm, ring for venue details: 01302 563680.

8. Penistone Theatre Group, are looking for new adult and junior members to join. We produce plays during the year and our Pantomime during January and February. Open evening at the Shack, 18 Bridge Street, Penistone, 7.30pm, for anyone interested in joining us. We are looking for new members to join and help in all areas of theatre including on stage, backstage, scenery, props, lighting etc. Preference is given to juniors in the pantomime to the Youth Theatre. Members are taken from the age of 5 for membership of the Youth Theatre, however the minimum age for the pantomime is age 8.

9. Live Breathe Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, £12.50, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

10. The Full Monty, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk