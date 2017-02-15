Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, September 8, 2017

1. Doghouse, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free entry.

2. Kiziah & The Kings, 5 piece band playing a mix of soul, rock & reggae fused together with funky guitar riffs & love, The 1915 Bar & Bistro, Domine Lane, Rotherham town centre, from 8pm.

3. Young Once, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

4. 70s 80s and Motown, The Red Lion pub, Heeley bottom, Sheffield, 8.30pm till late, free entry.

5. The Fargo Railroad Co., Southern rock band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

6. Richard Digance, and The Broadside Boys, Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 on the door or £10 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

7. Bamford & District History Group, Railways in a Cornish Landscape by Stephen Gay, Bamford Village Institute, Main Road, Bamford, Hope Valley, 8pm.

8. An Introduction to Phase 1 Habitat Surveys, Join Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust ecologist Julie Riley for a day’s training on Phase 1 Habitat Surveys, an essential skill for quickly surveying and mapping habitat types. 37 Stafford Road, S2 2SF, 10-4pm. Booking essential, see www.wildsheffield.com/whats-on for more details and to book.

9. Manford’s Comedy Club, Colin Manford, Caimh McDonnell, George Rigden, Sean Percival, Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, £12.50, For tickets www.manfordscomedyclub.com/gigs/

10. Say it with Flowers, presented by The Stannington Players, a Comedy by Jane Thornton, The Lomas Hall Church Street, Stannington S6 6DB, 7.15pm, tickets £7, £6 concessions, tel. 0114 2336217.